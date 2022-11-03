Facebook
Equipment failure causes outage, leaving 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An equipment failure was the cause of a power outage in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3.

Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive.

Spokesman for Entergy Louisiana, David Freese stated, “We’ve restored thousands of customers and are working on restoring the remaining approximately 50 this morning.”

The outage began just before 6 a.m. with an estimated restoration time listed as 10 a.m.

According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 8 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers remain without electricity.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S POWER OUTAGE MAP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

