Donating blood keeps 2 year old boy alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family relies on blood donations to keep their 2-year-old’s heart pumping.

Like every 2-year-old, Henry Soileau loves to play.

“He likes to be outside, run around. He’s very independent, so he wants to do everything himself, if he wants to do something, he wants to help,” describes Ryan Soileau, Henry’s father. However, when Henry is not playing outside, he spends a lot of time at the hospital getting blood transfusions.

“It’s all he knows, it’s hey every two weeks am going to be getting stuck, I am going to be in the hospital for six hours,” explains Soileau.

Just six weeks after Henry was born, Soileau says they found out he had aplastic anemia. It’s a condition where the body does not create enough red blood cells.

“We tell him, ‘hey it’s time to go to the hospital.’ He says, ‘oh, I am going to see my friends.’ So, he is friends with all of the nurses, and all of the nurses love him. But he doesn’t want to get in the car, he knows. He says, ‘daddy, mommy, I don’t want my blood,’” says Soileau.

However, there is hope for Henry at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“So, once we get his levels down, they will be able to bring us to the main site in Memphis, where we’d have the facilities to get a bone marrow transplant, and with the hope that it will him into remission. So, he won’t need blood transfusions,” says Soileau.

The goal is to get Henry there by Spring 2023, but until then Henry will spend most of his time at OLOL Children’s Hospital, instead of hanging out at home with his 4-month-old sister, Charlotte. “He loves her, which is great. It’s his baby,” adds Soileau.

It’s why Soileau and his family encourage anyone who can donate blood.

“Well, it’s essential first of all, and it doesn’t hurt. It takes 20 minutes at most. We need it to save his life,” says Soileau.

It’s not only Henry that needs your help. Many different kinds of healthy patients rely on your blood donations, like cancer patients, surgery patients, and trauma patients.

By donating you can save up to three lives.

