Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue

Like his namesake, a one-eared dog named "Van Gogh" has an eye for painting. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) – A dog with only one ear certainly has an eye for painting.

Like many other dogs, Van Gogh can do many tricks. But the one-eared dog has a far more unique talent in his artistic abilities.

The dog was named after the artist who cut off his own ear.

Van Gogh was rescued from a North Carolina dogfighting ring. His ear was in such bad shape at the time, it had to be amputated.

But the surgery didn’t dampen his talent as an artist.

Jaclyn Gartner, the founder of Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut, helps him paint by placing gobs of paint on a canvas, then sliding the canvas into a plastic bag coated with peanut butter. When he licks the peanut butter off, the paint is smeared around to make a design.

Van Gogh recently had a gallery show to raise money and maybe find him a permanent home, but only two people showed up.

Nevertheless, sympathy and publicity made Van Gogh a doggie art star. He’s sold 30 works at about $40 a piece.

But the 7-year-old, 75 pound boxer-pit bull mix still needs a home.

“He would love someone who would cuddle him because he’s a cuddler,” Gartner said.

The artist might be bored with a ball, but he loves bacon bits and is a “go-with-the-flow type of dog,” according to Gartner.

Van Gogh is not the only animal waiting for a home at the rescue; more than a dozen pets are also available.

More details can be found at the Happily Furever After Rescue website.

