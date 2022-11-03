Deputies attempt to ID man tied to alleged theft of power tools from Lowe’s

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft.

Deputies say the man could be tied to the theft of over $1,500 worth of power tools from Lowe’s.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

