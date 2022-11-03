Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies attempt to ID man tied to alleged theft of power tools from Lowe’s

Deputies say the man could be tied to the theft of over $1,500 worth of power tools from Lowe’s.
Deputies say the man could be tied to the theft of over $1,500 worth of power tools from Lowe’s.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft.

Deputies say the man could be tied to the theft of over $1,500 worth of power tools from Lowe’s.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

The outage began just before 3:30 a.m. with an estimated restoration time listed as 6:30 a.m.
Equipment failure causes outage, leaving 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR
Evacuations have been ordered in St. James Parish after a train derailed and began leaking...
Hydrochloric acid leak, train derailment prompt evacuations in St. James Parish
Baton Rouge Police Department
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 3
Storms likely on Saturday, locally heavy rain possible