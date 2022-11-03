Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges

Santos Bulux
Santos Bulux(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office detectives are searching for a man wanted on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

Santos Bulux, 21, is described as being 5-foot-5, with black hair and black eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

