CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office detectives are searching for a man wanted on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.
Santos Bulux, 21, is described as being 5-foot-5, with black hair and black eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.
