CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office detectives are searching for a man wanted on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

Santos Bulux, 21, is described as being 5-foot-5, with black hair and black eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

