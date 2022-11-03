Facebook
BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash

Emergency officials respond to a Baton Rouge police unit that flipped over at 40th Street and Nelson Street in Zachary.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid.

The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m.

Photos and videos taken at the scene show the police unit overturned.

Emergency officers respond to a Baton Rouge police unit flipped over at 40th Street and Nelson...
Emergency officers respond to a Baton Rouge police unit flipped over at 40th Street and Nelson Street in Zachary.(Submitted)

Officials say no injuries were reported in the crash.

Zachary Police worked to help clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

