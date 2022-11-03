BRFD responding to fire on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday, Nov. 3.

It got started just after 9 a.m. in the 8700 block of Airline Highway, near Meadowood Street.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.