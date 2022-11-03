Facebook
BRFD rescues dogs, snake from house fire along Airline Highway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rescued multiple pets from a house fire Thursday, Nov. 3.

It got started around 9 a.m. in the 8700 block of a frontage road that appears to be Airline Highway, near Meadowood Street.

Officials said firefighters arrived on scene to find the occupant and his three dogs unharmed outside of the home.

Crews went into the house and found fire in a storage room behind the carport.

They were able to get the fire under control around 9:40 a.m. and before it could spread to homes nearby.

According to the fire department, officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. The home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced adults.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy and Atmos also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

