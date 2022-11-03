Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf Sandwich

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is especially great for picky eaters. If traditional meatloaf has gotten to be boring, try this juicy variation. The rolled meatloaf is filled with bacon and cheese, which is sure to make almost anyone happy.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients for Meatloaf:

2 pounds ground beef

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

½ cup cooked and crumbled bacon

½ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup minced celery

2 tbsps minced green bell pepper

2 tbsps minced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsps sliced green onions

2 tbsps chopped parsley

2 eggs

1½ tsps salt

1½ tsps black pepper

Ingredients for Sandwich:

Sourdough bread slices

Softened butter for the bread

Sliced cheese

Butter lettuce leaves

Slices tomatoes, optional

Sliced red onions, optional

Pickles, optional

Crispy onions, optional

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine beef, bread crumbs, onion, celery, bell peppers, garlic, green onions, parsley, eggs, salt and pepper. Mix well. On a sheet of wax paper, shape meat mixture into a ½-inch thick rectangle. Spread cheese over meat, leaving a ¾-inch border around edges. Evenly sprinkle bacon over cheese. Roll meat in a jellyroll fashion to enclose filling and form a pinwheel loaf. Press both ends to enclose cheese. Place in a 10″ x 15″ baking pan and cook 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Once baked, top with additional cheese or ketchup and mustard, if desired. To create the meatloaf sandwiches, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Spread one side of each slice of bread with butter then place butter-side down in the skillet. Add a slice of cheese to each piece of bread. Once melted, remove from skillet. Top with a slice of meatloaf then add lettuce, one more slice of cheese and other desired toppings. Close with additional piece of buttered bread. Enjoy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.