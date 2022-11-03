Facebook
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Memory screenings, activity workshops in the Capital City

(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America said more than 800 buildings and landmarks in Baton Rouge will be lit up in teal Thursday, Nov. 3.

It’s all for Alzheimer’s awareness, one of the most prevalent diseases in the senior community across the nation.

Barbara Auten, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, said there are about 21,000 people in Baton Rouge affected.

“One in 10 over the age of 65 are affected,” said Auten. “One in two over age 85. At 80 the numbers really start tipping up and we’re surviving heart diseases and cancer long enough to live to develop Alzheimer’s and it’s a very long-lived disease.”

Eight to ten years is the average. They’re offering Activity Workshops for nursing homes, assisted living and caregivers. Memory Screenings will be offered every Thursday and Friday of the month across the 10-parish area. Screenings are used to help identify slow cognition decline.

Early detection is important because that’s when the medication can help. It’s most effective at the earliest stages.

Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is also having a Fall Fest coming up on November 9th.

It’ll be a day for caregivers and their loved ones to come out and enjoy music, food and games, in a non-judgmental environment.

Auten said some of the latest advancements for Alzheimer’s have happened in the last two years.

There are two medications. One started at $56,000 a year, very expensive, but it has been reduced in cost.

She said this one is slow and does not have a tremendous effect on the disease itself.

There’s also a diagnostic test that can say Alzheimer’s. More advancements are coming as the government spends more money on research.

“We just want people to be aware and that we have help here,” said Auten. “Not every place has help but we do here in Baton Rouge, so please take advantage of all the services we provide. Helpline, activities, 36-Hour Day copy of the book that we provide to caregivers. We have other workshops. A financial literacy workshop this month.”

Most of their events are free and they are asking that you register.

You can find their events at alzbr.org.

