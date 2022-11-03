Facebook
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year.

The grocery store chain will match 2019 prices on holiday essentials like appetizers, desserts, sides and drinks starting Nov. 2.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Aldi president Dave Rinaldo said.

Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings.

According to an IRI survey, about 38% of consumers expect to pay more for Thanksgiving meals, even though they’re planning to buy the same amount of food.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

