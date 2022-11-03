1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning.

A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to officials.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing. Additional details will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

