1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning.

A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to officials.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing. Additional details will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

