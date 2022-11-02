Facebook
SMART LIVING: Risks of quiet quitting

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - One in four workers have quit their job this year or will quit in the next few months.

A recent Gallup poll found that 60% of people reported being emotionally detached at work, and 90% say they are downright miserable. Only 33% reported feeling engaged.

A new trend is emerging called quiet quitting. Quiet quitters do exactly what’s required. That means not answering emails, texts, or calls at night or on the weekends.

The recent Gallup poll found the main reasons for this trend are unfair treatment at work, unmanageable workloads, lack of respect, inconsistent compensation, and favoritism.

Although quiet quitters may feel more balance in their life, experts say they risk being demoted or fired. Experts fear that due to inflation, employees may not realize that companies are already looking for ways to cut costs, and if you’re not being productive, the quiet quitters may be the first to go.

A better option for unhappy workers is to have frequent one-on-ones with a manager to discuss challenges and opportunities. A person can also gather support from co-workers and friends.

Experts say it’s better to leave a job you hate than to hate the job you’re in.

