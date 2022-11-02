Feds announce rise in interest rates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To reduce high inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a fourth, three-quarters of a percent rate hike, further increasing the cost of debt for credit cards, vehicle financing, and other loans.

“These are the largest interest rates increases we’ve had in a 40-year period,” said economist Loren Scott.

As questions start to rise about how much higher borrowing costs will have to go before inflation starts to come down, Scott says the Federal Reserve has to do something to slow the economy.

“It was raised by three-quarters, and they will probably do it again. In my guess, it will go up again in December after meetings,” explained Scott.

The rate, which was near zero in March, has jumped 3.75 percentage points in the last eight months. That’s the most aggressive string of hikes in decades.

”Anything you buy, typically things bought on credit, like automobiles, houses, furniture, appliances. Those sectors will get hit,” added Scott.

Higher borrowing costs have already put a dent in the local housing market, according to realtor Leo Desselle.

“Every time they do an uptick with rates, it pushes more and more buyers out of the market,” Desselle explained.

If you have a fixed-rate mortgage, rising interest rates will have no impact on your loan. However, if you get a new mortgage, your monthly payments could increase.

“That’s the marker it will be tougher for because if they were preapproved just six months ago versus now, it is a different story,” continued Desselle.

With the rising rates and other activities the Feds will have to do to reduce inflation, a recession will be created, starting in the first or second quarter, said Scott.

However, he predicts it will not be very deep or very long.

“We think this will be a recession Louisiana will go right through. This is not uncommon. We have had eight recessions since 1970,” said Scott.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.