Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

More than 363,000 Louisiana residents cast ballots during Early Voting period

More than 362,000 Louisiana residents cast ballots during Early Voting period.
More than 362,000 Louisiana residents cast ballots during Early Voting period.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 363,000 Louisiana residents cast their ballots for the November 8 election during the early voting period, which ended Tuesday night, November 1.

According to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

  • 272,244 people early voted in-person
  • 90,765 people absentee voted
  • Bringing in a grand total of 363,009 votes

* Voting numbers based on party affiliation:

  • Democrat: 151,130
  • Republican: 157,635
  • Other: 54,244

* Voting numbers based on race:

  • White: 258,583
  • Black: 93,285
  • Other: 11,141

2018 Early voting and absentee ballot total: 307,300

2022 Early voting and absentee ballot total: 362,929

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters, 37,310 people have already cast their ballots in East Baton Rouge Parish.

People may still request an absentee ballot by logging in to the Louisiana Voter Portal and following these steps:

  1. Click the “Search By Voter” button.
  2. Type in your First Name, Last Name, Zip Code and Birth Month and Year and then click the “Submit” button;
  3. Click the “Request Absentee Ballot” link found under the Quick Links heading; and
  4. Complete the requested information and submit.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:

  • A driver’s license
  • A Louisiana Special ID
  • LA Wallet digital driver’s license
  • A United States military identification card that contains your name and picture; or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Troy Carter and Dan Lux
Congressman Troy Carter faces harsh criticism from opponent: ‘His commentary is reckless’
EBR School Board District 4 Candidates
Candidates running for EBR School Board District 4 seat
Congressman Troy Carter faces harsh criticism from opponent: 'His commentary is reckless'
Congressman Troy Carter faces harsh criticism from opponent: 'His commentary is reckless'