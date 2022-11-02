Mild and dry for now with all eyes on weekend rain potential

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-air disturbance that brought plenty of clouds but little rainfall to the area on Tuesday is exiting to the north and should leave us with plenty of sunshine today. The added sunshine will allow for highs to climb into the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 2 (WAFB)

Looking Ahead…Weekend Rain

Above-normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week, with no rainfall on Thursday, and just a slim chance of a shower on Friday. However, it now looks like widespread rains will arrive on Saturday in association with a cold front. There is still some uncertainty on how far east the front will progress before stalling, but the trend has definitely been toward more rain. Rain totals of 0.5″ to 1.5″ look as though they’ll be common, with locally higher amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 2 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 2 (WAFB)

LSU-Bama Outlook

The trend has definitely been toward a wet tailgate forecast, with rain that could impact campus over the course of several hours from morning into the afternoon. One silver lining is that guidance currently suggests the heaviest rains may taper off before the game itself, although at this point we certainly can’t promise dry weather. Clouds and rainfall now look to keep daytime highs in the mid 70s, with game temps forecast to fall from the low 70s into the mid 60s. Stay tuned because additional forecast adjustments will likely be needed over the next couple of days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 2 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 2 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

Lisa is on the verge of becoming a hurricane this morning, with maximum winds of 70 miles per hour as it moves through the western Caribbean. It is forecast to reach the coast of Belize by tonight as a hurricane before weakening over land and potentially emerging in the Bay of Campeche later this week. Even though it is now shown to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico, it will be much weaker by then and is not expected to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Martin has strengthened and has maximum winds of 65 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. advisory. It is also forecast to become a hurricane, but should remain over the open Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 2 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.