Man accused of starting fire at ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex

Ihab Mustafa, 40, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several...
Ihab Mustafa, 40, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including simple burglary, aggravated criminal damage to property, terrorizing, and aggravated arson.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of starting a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex in downtown Baton Rouge is facing one count of aggravated arson, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Rouge Fire Department.

Ihab Mustafa, 40, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including simple burglary, aggravated criminal damage to property, terrorizing, and aggravated arson.

According to an arrest report, on Oct. 31, fire investigators responded to Lake Towers Apartments on North 9th Street in reference to a building fire.

After investigating, officials determined the fire was intentionally set, with at least two different points of origin in one of the apartments, causing about $4,000 in damage.

No one was at home at the time. Authorities added about 50 residents were awakened by smoke in their apartments.

Officials say the alarm horn that would have alerted residents to the fire had been disabled. Fire crews repaired the alarm before leaving the scene.

Jail records show, the victim, who was leasing the apartment, stated Mustafa, her ex-boyfriend, had been reportedly harassing her.

Investigators say video surveillance showed an individual matching Mustafa’s description enter the complex using the front gate, then exit using the side gate near where the fire was set.

Officials say Mustafa did not have permission to enter the property because he was not on the lease or supposed to have a key.

He was taken into custody and booked on Nov. 1.

*The Baton Rouge Fire Department originally reported that Ihab Mustafa was charged with 50 counts of aggravated arson. Officials later sent a correction that Mustafa was only charged with one count of aggravated arson.

