JACQUES TALK: Booger McFarland

Anthony “Booger” McFarland drops by to preview the big game between No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Anthony "Booger" McFarland drops by to preview the big game between No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.

McFarland was a star defensive lineman at LSU from 1995-98 before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick and enjoying a tremendous professional career.

These days he continues to be a big national sports personality for ABC and ESPN.

