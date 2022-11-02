JACQUES TALK: Booger McFarland
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anthony “Booger” McFarland drops by to preview the big game between No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
McFarland was a star defensive lineman at LSU from 1995-98 before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick and enjoying a tremendous professional career.
These days he continues to be a big national sports personality for ABC and ESPN.
