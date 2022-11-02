Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.

Days later, Reynolds’ car was found in New Orleans, but the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office gave no indication of when, where, or in what condition it was located.

Reynolds was spotted on surveillance video, from which still shots widely circulated online, parking her car in the Warehouse District of New Orleans and walking away.

Over a month after her disappearance, Louisiana State Police located Reynolds and reunited her with her family, according to a Nov. 1 release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Bo Stallman says Reynolds is a language arts teacher at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School District.

Alvin is a small town south of Houston, best known as the birthplace and home of Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Nolan Ryan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.