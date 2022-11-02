Facebook
Evacuations ordered in St. James Parish after train derailment, chemical leak

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Evacuations have been ordered for people who live near a train derailment in Paulina.

The derailment happened on LA 642 in Paulina, LA Wednesday afternoon, November 2.

Authorities say River Road (Hwy. 44) is blocked from Antioch Street to Dr. Reverend Samuel Jones (the Old Ben Lane). Also, LA 642, headed toward the Mississippi River, is blocked at Highway 3125.

People who live along Hwy. 44 between the ADM grain elevator and Carlos Bar, as well as those north of the railroad tracks on Hwy. 642 to Snyder Road, are asked to evacuate to the Lutcher Senior Center in Convent.

Evacuations have been ordered in St. James Parish after a train derailed and began leaking...
Evacuations have been ordered in St. James Parish after a train derailed and began leaking chemicals on Wed., Nov. 2, Sheriff Willy Martin says.(WAFB)

Sheriff Willy Martin says the chemical will likely leak throughout the night and more evacuations might be necessary.

