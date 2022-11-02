EBR voters to decide on tax renewal for Mosquito Abatement & Rodent Control

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone in East Baton Rouge Parish will vote on a tax renewal for Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.

We’re told this 10-year tax renewal helps fund the daily operations of the organization.

Multiple people showed up in the last hour and a half of early voting Tuesday at Baton Rouge City Hall.

“Compared to the similar election 4 years ago, the in-person numbers are very close,” said Steve Raborn, Registrar of Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish.

362,929 people have already voted in this election cycle across Louisiana.

37,310 of those are in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Turnout is expected to increase next Tuesday on election day.

“The ballot is long, there’s a number of candidates, there’s a lot of constitutional amendments and other propositions, and so it’s a great idea to be prepared,” said Raborn.

One of those propositions that everyone in East Baton Rouge Parish will vote on, involves the Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control tax renewal.

“So our primary tax millage is up for vote. We vote on it every 10 years,” said Dr. Michael Becker, Director of EBR’s Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.

It’s a 1.06 mills renewal, which equals to about $5.251 million dollars per year for Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.

It’s a little less money requested than in previous years, and the money is apparently used to help fund all of the entity’s operations.

“The main thing that we want to do is provide the public health (aspect). Because mosquitos transmit pathogens that cause disease in humans and also in animals,” said Dr. Becker.

Back in June, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved Mosquito Abatement to spend $4.5 million of their own funds on a new helicopter.

Dr. Becker is hopeful the helicopter will arrive sometime next year and says it will have a huge impact.

“One of our strategies is to transition into ‘larvae-ciding,’ and with the helicopter it allows us to do that. And once we are able to do mass ‘larvae-ciding’ with the helicopter, that will bring our costs down, because we’ll be able to attack those mosquitos before they become adults,” said Dr. Becker.

So far in 2022, the organization has completed more than 22,000 service requests for yard sprays, and more than 3500 rodent requests from homeowners.

They’re hopeful to continue these services at full strength if voters choose yes.

“We’re going to do our best with citizens’ tax money to prevent disease and to suppress nuisance mosquitos,” said Dr. Becker.

If the measure doesn’t pass, Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control would still have one more year under their current 10-year operating budget. So, this measure could go back on your ballot next year.

