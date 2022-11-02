Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bring your pets to take pictures with Santa this weekend

Organizers said you can bring your pets and/or kids to have their picture taken with Santa.
Organizers said you can bring your pets and/or kids to have their picture taken with Santa.(Capital Area Animal Welfare Society)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society is hosting its 29th Annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park located at 7122 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.

Organizers said you can bring your pets and/or kids to have their picture taken with Santa. All of the proceeds will benefit the adoptable dogs and cats in the CAAWS shelter as well as its Spay and Neuter Programs.

Those who register at the event can start lining up at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 2
Mild and dry for now with all eyes on weekend rain potential
Ihab Mustafa, 40, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several...
Man arrested on 50 counts of aggravated arson, accused of starting fire at ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex
Baton Rouge leaders addressing continued concerns of homeless camps, illegal dump sites.
Baton Rouge leaders addressing continued concerns of homeless camps, illegal dump sites
EBRP Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control Tax Renewal.
EBR voters to decide on tax renewal for Mosquito Abatement & Rodent Control