Bring your pets to take pictures with Santa this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society is hosting its 29th Annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park located at 7122 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.

Organizers said you can bring your pets and/or kids to have their picture taken with Santa. All of the proceeds will benefit the adoptable dogs and cats in the CAAWS shelter as well as its Spay and Neuter Programs.

Those who register at the event can start lining up at 10 a.m.

