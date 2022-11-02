Facebook
Braille flag dedicated at Veteran’s Memorial Park

An American flag
An American flag(Pixabay)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “We can only learn our past and through our veterans who have sacrificed some have given their all, some have given their sight or others, you know, their limbs,” Gary Schoelerman said.

Schoelerman is a veteran who made sacrifices for his country and family, including his loss of sight.

“But we try to remember everybody so that it will help us get through the future and we won’t make the same mistakes we’ve made in the past,” Schoelerman said.

Gary and his fellow veterans are being honored ahead of Veteran’s Day with a braille flag at the Veteran’s Memorial park, by the state capital. But this one helps those who are visually impaired as Gary read about the flag and statue of George Washington.

“We have this beautiful park here. We wanted to put a plaque in the park in honor of blind Veterans of America and not only blind veterans, but all folks who are sight impaired they can, the plaque is in Braille, so that they can read it by touch and enjoy the honor,” Joey Strickland, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

Ron Crowley, Purple Heart Veteran, said it’s important that all people have the ability to honor those who served this Veteran’s Day.

“It’s very important because we’re paying homage to the men and women who are or have been wounded in combat, and to those that are not here because of their combat wounds who are deceased both men,” Crowley said.

You can find the braille flag at the Veteran’s Memorial park next to the state capital, near the Never Forget Garden and Old Arsenal Museum.

