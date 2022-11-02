Facebook
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient

Scott Gray, 59
Scott Gray, 59(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another person has been arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the brutal road rage beating of a Prairieville man who is battling cancer.

Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2. She is facing charges of principal to second-degree battery and principal to hit and run driving.

Deputies say 59-year-old Scott Gray was driving down a narrow stretch of Causey Road on October 16, when one of his side mirrors clipped the side mirror of 37-year-old Bryan Cage’s car.

When Gray pulled over to exchange information with Cage, deputies say Cage beat the victim, who was found unconscious on the side of the road.

Cage was arrested on October 20 for second-degree battery and hit and run, in connection with the incident that left Gray hurt.

During their investigation, detectives identified Stewart as the passenger of the vehicle with Bryan Cage when the battery occurred.

Stewart was released on a $5000 bond.

Gray is in Houston this week for cancer treatments.

“Due to all the punches and probably kicks he suffered in the head, he has a damage nerve and has a problem in his balance,” his wife Ezaine Gray told WAFB.

This investigation is ongoing.

