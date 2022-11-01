Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter.

READ MORE Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses

Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend.

Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose was also arrested on Oct. 27.

Through an investigation, detectives obtained warrants and located Perez on the night of October 27. Francis was taken into custody on Monday, October 31. Both were booked for distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests and charges are possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Police Lights
Man back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center, police say
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
REPORT: Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas
According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that...
Gonzales arson investigation underway; Vehicle spotted leaving scene