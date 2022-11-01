Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen

LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter.

Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend.

Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose was also arrested on Oct. 27.

Through an investigation, detectives obtained warrants and located Perez on the night of October 27. Francis was taken into custody on Monday, October 31. Both were booked for distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests and charges are possible.

