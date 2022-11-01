Facebook
Suspect pulls out gun during argument outside LSU dining hall Monday night

LSU Police Unit.
LSU Police Unit.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police are investigating an incident that took place outside of a campus dining hall Monday night, October 31.

According to a spokesman with the university, LSU Police were dispatched to 459 Common at around 8 p.m. in reference to an Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

The victim, who is not an LSU student, told police that an argument took place between three men in a vehicle. During that exchange, the front passenger pulled out a gun then drove away from the area in a green Dodge Charger.

LSU’s campus-wide notification alert system sent out an alert at 8:53 Monday night.

It said, “LSUPD - Reporting aggravated assault near 459 Dining. Officers investigated the incident and believe there is no further threat to campus.”

If anyone has any new information or details on this incident, call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231.

