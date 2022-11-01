SU Ag Center to host regional meeting on La.’s Statewide Digital Equity Plan

The following information is from the Southern University Ag Center.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Ag Center (SU Ag Center), in partnership with the Capital Region Planning Commission, the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center, the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, and the Louisiana Board of Regents, will host a regional meeting series to allow stakeholders an opportunity to provide feedback on the development of Louisiana’s Statewide Digital Equity Plan.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on November 1st at the SU Ag Center’s Multipurpose Building, 14600 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, 70807.

The series, which is a part of a statewide tour, will give residents of the Capital Area an opportunity to provide feedback on important issues surrounding digital equity within this region and our state. The feedback provided will inform the Statewide Digital Equity Plan which aims to close the gap between those with affordable access, skills, and support to effectively engage online and those who do not. During the meeting, presenters will provide background information on broadband and digital equity, followed by an opportunity for comments and insights.

Attendees are asked to select one of the following options to participate:

In-Person and Virtual Registration: https://bit.ly/3FJ3suD

Nov. 1, 2022 Facebook Live: https://fb.me/e/1V68GwLPF

Nov. 1, 2022 Zoom Webinar Link: https://bit.ly/3sFpeHL

Day two of the event, which was scheduled to take place on Nov. 2, has been postponed until further notice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.