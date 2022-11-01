Slim shower chance today, trending warmer through the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-air disturbance approaching from the west will result in mostly cloudy skies and a slim chance of showers later today.

The most likely scenario is for any rain approaching our area to weaken as it encounters some drier air, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon into the early evening hours. Otherwise, another mild day can be expected, with highs in the upper 70s.

Warm Start to November

Temperatures will trend warmer in the days ahead as high pressure currently centered near the Bahamas builds toward the northern Gulf Coast. Mornings will continue to be comfortably cool in the 50s, but afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 80s. No rainfall is expected through at least Friday. It’s a continuation of a dry pattern that saw us end with our 4th driest September-October on record in Baton Rouge.

Weekend Rain?

Some uncertainty creeps into the forecast by this weekend as a cold front approaches from the west. Model guidance has been a bit inconsistent with the eastward progress of that front, but trends this morning are towards a somewhat better chance of rain on Saturday. I’ve increased rain chances to 50%, with a few t-storms also possible. A chance of rain lingers into Sunday as the front meanders nearby.

LSU-Bama Outlook

The uncertainty with the weekend cold front adds some uncertainty to the game forecast, but at this point, I’m leaning toward better rain chances for the tailgate and perhaps lingering into the game itself. Model guidance isn’t terribly aggressive with t-storm potential, but some moderate rains look possible. It must be emphasized that forecast confidence is still on the low side and we’ll have to monitor trends through the week. Kickoff temperatures look as though they’ll be in the upper 70s, falling into the upper 60s during the game.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean on Monday and has maximum winds of 45 mph as of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory. Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane later this week as it moves through the western Caribbean and potentially tracks near Honduras and Belize. The storm is *not* expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

