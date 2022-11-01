Man back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A man is back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center while in custody, according to police.

According to the Baker Police Department, Arnold Smith, 22, was originally taken into custody following a domestic situation. While at the police station, police say he became emotionally disturbed and was taken to the hospital.

Baker officials said they were drawing up a warrant for Smith when he escaped their custody. He’s facing domestic abuse charges.

Police said the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

