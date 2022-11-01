Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A man is back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center while in custody, according to police.

According to the Baker Police Department, Arnold Smith, 22, was originally taken into custody following a domestic situation. While at the police station, police say he became emotionally disturbed and was taken to the hospital.

Baker officials said they were drawing up a warrant for Smith when he escaped their custody. He’s facing domestic abuse charges.

Police said the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
REPORT: Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas
According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that...
Gonzales arson investigation underway; Vehicle spotted leaving scene