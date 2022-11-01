OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal trench collapse in Ruston.

A worker for Skylan Construction Inc. was in an 8-foot-deep excavation to upgrade a sewer lift station for existing sewer services when the trench collapsed, OSHA reports. The worker was taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center, the Ruston hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The worker’s death is among the latest examples of trench hazards.

On Oct. 26, an R. Construction Civil LLC employee died while using a gas-powered mechanical compactor inside a 20-feet deep trench to install new sewer lines in a new subdivision near the Brazoria County city of Manvel, Texas. The employee exited the compactor, then the trench wall collapsed, pinning him between the compactor and the wall of the trench, killing him.

In a news release, OSHA also says this is the fourth time since 2015 that R. Construction Civil has been inspected. In each of the three previous inspections, the company received citations for not protecting employees working in excavations.

On Oct. 20, an employee of All Around Underground was in a trench installing pipes for a project for the city of Houston when he became trapped up to his waist when the heavy equipment operator came too close to the spoil pile and caused it to collapse. The employee was freed by his co-workers and transported to the hospital in one of their cars. He died later that evening following surgery.

Far too many workers continue to be injured or killed during excavation work, OSHA says. Trench collapses, or cave-ins, are more likely than any other excavation-related incident to result in worker fatalities.

It only takes seconds to become buried in thousands of pounds of soil.

OSHA says trench hazards can be controlled when employers act responsibly, train employees and follow federal standards.

These important steps, the agency added, can keep excavation work safe:

Ensure there is a safe way to enter and exit the trench

Trenches must have cave-in protection – remember to Slope, Shore, Shield

Keep materials away from the edge of the trench

Look for standing water or other environmental hazards, and

Never enter a trench unless it is properly inspected

RELATED:

► Lawsuit claims construction worker killed was buried alive

► 2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.