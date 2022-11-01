Facebook
November 2022 proclaimed Veterans’ Month in EBR

U.S. flags veterans generic
U.S. flags veterans generic(Gray)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - November of 2022 has been proclaimed Veteran’s Month by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The mayor encouraged the public to recognize veterans, honor their sacrifices, and show appreciation for their service.

Mayor Broome also said Baton Rouge will host its first RedStick Veterans Week between Sunday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 12.

Below is a list of the events taking place:

  • Mayor’s Office Veterans Yoga - Nov. 5, 8 a.m.; USS Kidd Museum
  • Prayer Breakfast at Bethany Church - Nov. 6, 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.; Bethany Church in Baker
  • Redstick Veterans Week Kickoff at Rhorer Plaza - Nov. 7, 10 a.m.
  • Yoga on the Lawn at Capitol Park Museum - Nov. 8, 5 p.m.
  • Veterans Career/Benefits Fair at The Valdry Center for Philanthropy at Southern University - Nov. 9, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
  • SU AROTC Veterans Ball - Nov. 11, 6 p.m. Southern University Cotillion Ballroom
  • Mayor’s Office Veterans Day Breakfast - Nov. 10, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; River Center Library, 4th Floor; Registration: https://www.brla.gov/veteransmonth
  • Mayor’s Office Fitness Rocks Event for Veterans - Nov. 11, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Highland Road Community Park
  • RedStick Battle Run 5K - Nov. 12, 8 a.m. A.W. Mumford Stadium Mayberry Field

