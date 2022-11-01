Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man takes plea deal in crash that killed 12-year-old; receives 5-year sentence

Joshual Hilton (Source: EBRSO)
Joshual Hilton (Source: EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, Oct. 31, and was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a deal in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy in 2017, according to court documents.

Court filings show Joshual Hilton, 37, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the high-speed chase and crash that claimed the life of Sammy Lee, also of Baton Rouge.

The crash happened on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge on May 31, 2017.

RELATED STORIES:

The court documents indicate the Louisiana state drug charges against Hilton were dropped, as he was sentenced in 2019 to 32 years in federal prison on drug charges in a separate case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Troy Carter and Dan Lux
Congressman Troy Carter faces harsh criticism from opponent: ‘His commentary is reckless’
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 1
Warm start to November
EBR School Board District 4 Candidates
Candidates running for EBR School Board District 4 seat
Police Lights
Man back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center, police say