BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for the LSU versus Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

LSU had a week off after taking on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tigers defeated Ole Miss with a score of 45-20.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.