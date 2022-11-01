LSU launches new program to offer lifetime mental-health support for all alumni student-athletes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake Health partnered with Hall of Fame Health to provide all alumni student-athletes with access to a lifetime of mental health support through Tiger Legacy Care.

Through Tiger Legacy Care, all alumni of LSU Athletics and their families will have access to Hall of Fame Health’s behavioral health network indefinitely. This access extends to alumni of all 21 varsity athletics programs at LSU and their families.

“Life after sport is not always an easy transition,” said Shelly Mullenix, LSU senior associate AD for health and wellness. “The idea is that if we can find a way to connect them with the elite care that they got while here at LSU, that they would have a smoother transition to address some of those issues that happen in life.”

Originally developed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to provide healthcare solutions to former NFL players and their families, Hall of Fame Health provides a full spectrum of mental health, behavioral health, and substance use services.

Through this partnership, LSU will become the first university in the country to offer a lifetime of behavioral health services to every alumni athlete and their immediate family, with areas of focus such as stress & emotional regulation, depression, anxiety, substance use disorder, PTSD, and more.

“When the Championship Health Partnership was formed, the mission was to elevate the entire state through collaborative efforts just like this one,” said Mullenix. “This agreement with Hall of Fame Health will ensure generations of Tigers continue to receive the world-class care they’ve enjoyed at LSU long after they complete their athletic careers.”

Former LSU student-athletes and their families will have access to a dedicated concierge call line (866-578-9989), a 24/7 mental health crisis hotline (866-901-1245), preferred access to select clinical programs, a nationwide list of vetted and accredited providers, and discounted provider pricing.

“As a proud Tiger alum and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I am happy to see LSU joining with Hall of Fame Health as the first NCAA program to offer premier mental and behavioral health services to all its former athletes,” said Alan Faneca, former LSU All-American and NFL Hall-of-Famer. “Good mental health is essential as we compete in sports and move through life because the challenges never stop coming. This partnership will offer our former LSU athletes the support and care to help them continue to achieve their goals for the rest of their life. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!”

“Being an athlete, we face the same daily stresses as everyone else—from balancing family to day-to-day life,” said DJ Chark, former Tiger wide receiver and current Detroit Lion. “I’ve learned to use meditation as well as a therapist, and I try and stay in the present to help me work through life’s challenges. All former LSU athletes need access to the same tools and resources. That’s why Tiger Legacy Care is a needed resource for the LSU Athletics family.”

The program will be funded by the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s Our Lady of the Lake Programmatic Support Fund for LSU Athletics, which was created through the Championship Health Partnership announced in February. Further support will be provided by the National L-Club, LSU’s national letterwinner association.

“The Tiger Legacy Care program provides the meaningful opportunities and treatment options Hall of Fame Health envisioned when looking to expand its reach beyond Pro Football Hall of Famers and their families,” said Ryan Cain, President of Hall of Fame Health. “First of its kind, and with great partners in LSU and Our Lady and the Lake Health, TLC will positively impact thousands of college athletes for life by providing access to elite mental and behavioral health treatment.”

