Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU comes in at No. 10 in first 2022 CFP rankings

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2019 season when the Tigers won the National Championship.

LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) comes in at No. 10 in the first CFP rankings.

The Tigers host No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson make up the top four teams.

CLICK HERE full top 25 list.

RELATED STORIES:

**NOTE: The Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Dooley doesn’t think final score against JSU properly represents actual margin between teams
Southern Jaguars
Dooley doesn’t think final score against JSU properly represents actual margin between teams
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
All eyes on Jayden Daniels for matchup against Alabama
JACQUES TALK: Tim Brando.
JACQUES TALK: Tim Brando