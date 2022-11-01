Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office in January 2022...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison Fluke-Ekren. Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group, had a long history of behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings Oct. 19, 2022.(Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed.

Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls — some as young as 10 years old — learned how to use automatic weapons and detonate grenades and suicide belts.

One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters was among those who said she received such training.

The daughter and Fluke-Ekren’s oldest son both urged the judge to impose a maximum sentence.

They said they were physically and sexually abused by their mother.

Fluke-Ekren denied the abuse and rationalized her actions during a weepy speech at Tuesday’s hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Nurse accused of sexual assault while working at Colorado hospital