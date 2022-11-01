Facebook
HIKER FOUND! Rescue crews locate hiker along Buffalo National River missing for several days

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County.(ky3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONCA, Ark. (KY3) - Rescue crews located a hiker reported missing for days on a trail near the Buffalo National River.

Searchers found Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., near the river about 2.5 miles from the trail around noon on Tuesday.

Rangers say Smith did not return after hiking the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County. Rangers believe he began his hike on Thursday. Searchers located his vehicle at the trailhead.

Emergency crews are delivering first aid, food, and water to Smith. Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says the man has no significant injuries. He was able to talk to search crews.

Searchers say they had walked the area where he was found. They believe he moved around, making it difficult to locate him.

The terrain around Buffalo National River can be rugged and steep. Rangers say off-trail travel is often dangerous. You can obtain hiking information by contacting a park ranger at (870) 439-2502 or on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/buff/planyourvisit/index.htm.

