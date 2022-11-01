Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween.
According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.
A possible suspect or motive remain unknown at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
