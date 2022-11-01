Facebook
Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween.

According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.

A possible suspect or motive remain unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

