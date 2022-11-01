Gonzales arson investigation underway; Vehicle spotted leaving scene

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an arson that took place on Oct. 23.

Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that appears to be a silver 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims, going to and away from the crime scene.

If anyone has any information concerning the vehicle and/or its owner(s), please contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward or call Detective James Poe directly at (225) 647-9572.

