Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gonzales arson investigation underway; Vehicle spotted leaving scene

According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that...
According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that appears to be a silver 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims, going to and away from the crime scene.(Gonzales Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an arson that took place on Oct. 23.

Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that appears to be a silver 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims, going to and away from the crime scene.

If anyone has any information concerning the vehicle and/or its owner(s), please contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward or call Detective James Poe directly at (225) 647-9572.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Dustin Pertuit
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 1
Warm start to November
Louisiana reports record-breaking return of unclaimed property to residents