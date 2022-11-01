EBRSO: 5 adults, 3 juveniles arrested during drug bust near school; fentanyl, guns, other drugs seized
The following is a press release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office:
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the course of the last two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in the Baton Rouge area.
This investigation was initiated after Agents received an anonymous complaint, which advised that the Donald Lacour aka “Dumbway” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the DTO and were using an apartment on Rio Drive directly next to Merrydale Elementary School to sell narcotics.
Through the course of the investigation several controlled purchases of crack cocaine and hundreds of hours of surveillance were conducted. As a result EBRSO Narcotics obtained search warrants for 11 locations in East Baton Rouge Parish and 1 in Livingston Parish (LPSO).
On November 1, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of NUMEROUS Agencies and Divisions (LISTED BELOW), executed all 12 of the above search warrants. The following seizures and arrests are a result:
Seized Narcotics and Currency (Approx. totals)
- 19 grams of Fentanyl (Approx. street value $1,900)
- 120 pounds of Marijuana (Approx. street value $240,000)
- 3.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 15 pressed meth pills
- 7 pints of Promethazine syrup
- Blender with fentanyl residue
- Press with fentanyl residue
- $9,740 (Pending seizure EBRSO)
- $5,472 (Pending seizure LPSO)
Seized Firearms (9) and Ballistic Vest (1)
- Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen)
- Glock .40 handgun
- Glock .45 handgun
- Glock .40 handgun
- Taurus 9mm handgun
- Smith and Wesson .40 handgun
- Palmetto AR-15 pistol
- Draco .762 AK Pistol
- 1 ballistic vest
- Glock .45 handgun (LPSO)
Donald Lacour (12-9-86)
- Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (3 counts, affidavit warrant)
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts, crack cocaine and fentanyl)
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Violation of a Protection Order
- Illegal Use of Body Armor
- Violation of CDS Law in Drug Free Zone (within 2000 feet of school property)
Mitchell Johnson (1-8-99)
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts, crack cocaine and fentanyl
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
Naajee Robinson (6-4-00)
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
- Resisting an Officer
Sylvester Gray (2-13-01)
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
- Resisting an Officer
****17YO JUVENILE*****
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
- Resisting an Officer
- Juvenile Court Warrant (2 counts)
*****15YO JUVENILE*****
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Juvenile Court Warrant (3 counts)
*****17YO JUVENILE*****
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Arrested in Livingston
Markeith Smith (12-21-00)
- PWITD Schedule 1 Narcotics (marijuana)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
***A large portion of this case was made possible by the Fentanyl overtime funding provided by the State via Senator Bodi White.***
Assisting Agencies and Divisions
EBRSO SWAT
EBRSO K-9
EBRSO SCAT
EBRSO Air Support
EBRSO Prison Transportation
EBRSO Intelligence
BRPD SRT
BRPD K-9
LSP SWAT
LSP Narcotics
Zachary PD SRT
Central Police Department
LPSO Narcotics
DEA Task Force (BRPD and Iberville Sheriff’s Office)
HSI Air Support
National Guard Air Support
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.