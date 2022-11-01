Dooley doesn’t think final score against JSU properly represents actual margin between teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Oct. 29, was a day to forget for anyone affiliated with Southern University, as the Jaguars suffered a shutout loss to one of their most hated rivals.

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers rolled to a 35-0 victory over Eric Dooley and his Jags in the BoomBox Classic. Dooley believes the final score was not indicative of the margin between his team and Jackson State.

There are a few “what ifs” to ponder about the contest, like: “How does the game go if Southern’s offense came to play?”

The Jaguar defense started the game by forcing the Tigers to turnover the ball on downs twice and a three-and-out.

If Southern’s offense had put some points on the board, then the Jags have the momentum. Plus, it could have taken the Veteran Memorial crowd out of the game a bit.

