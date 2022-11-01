Donate extra Halloween candy to soldiers overseas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did your child get a lot of candy on Halloween? Or maybe did you eat too much of theirs? Well instead of keeping all of it, you can donate to soldiers overseas.

The nonprofit, BR Soldier Outreach, is collecting unused candy from Nov. 1-3.

Organizers said they’ve been doing this event for the past few years and said not only do they collect really good candy, but our supporters also feel very proud knowing that their Halloween candy is providing many soldiers with a sweet treat.

To donate your candy, visit any of our drop boxes or emailchristy@brsoldieroutreach.com to schedule a pickup.

Click here for more information.

Below is a list of locations to donate candy:

Mooyah Burgers and Shakes, 6555 Siegen Lane, #6 Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Holmes Building Materials, 1102 Florida Ave., SE, Denham Springs, Louisiana

Holmes Building Materials, 7835 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Market at the Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Sharon Baptist Church9433 Section Rd., Port Allen, Louisiana

Higher Destiny Church, 600 Florida Ave., SW, Denham Springs, Louisiana

Prime Physical Therapy, 4506 S. Harrells Ferry, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Screen Tech Promotions, 1120 Florida Ave., Denham Springs, Louisiana

The Way Church PDO and Preschool, 9270 Cockerham Rd., Denham Springs, Louisiana

Zachary Farmer’s Market, Lee Street, Zachary, LA

Starbucks, 8865 Siegen Ln., Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Starbucks, 7211 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Starbucks, 18169 Highland Rd., Bldg. B, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Starbucks, 3888 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. #4Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Starbucks, 2020 O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Starbucks, 9850 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818

