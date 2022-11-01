CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for person accused of burglary at smoke shop

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Walker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual accused of burglary.

According to police, investigators believe the person is responsible for burglarizing Sunset Smoke Shop on Walker South Road on Oct. 23, 2022.

Authorities added the individual may also be connected in other burglaries in Walker.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

