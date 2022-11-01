Facebook
Congressman Troy Carter faces harsh criticism from opponent: ‘His commentary is reckless’

By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Incumbent Democratic Congressman for District 2, Troy Carter, is seeking reelection against an unlikely candidate who’s new to the arena of politics.

The congressman currently has a firm grip on this seat up in Washington, but another man, who’s never sought public office before, is looking to replace him.

“We are heading in the wrong direction, and, you know, it’s evident. Just look around,” said Carter’s Republican opponent Dan Lux.

Congressman Carter clapped back by calling Lux’s commentary “false” and Reckless.”

“I would expect someone who wants to run for office to be a lot more responsible than to spew just things that clearly can be proven to be untrue,” said Congressman Carter.

“Any political leader in District 2 right now looking at the results we’ve had over the last two years, they should be ashamed of what they’ve done. They should be begging voters for forgiveness,” Lux said.

Lux has never held public office before but says he believes there’s a lack of leadership and a rapid decline of things.

“I just can’t stand by and watch it decline further and further without at least trying to help, without at least trying to do something,” Lux explained.

Congressman Carter says there’s plenty to be proud of, especially the amount of federal funds he’s been able to bring to the state.

“Billions of dollars in resources for infrastructure, increased funding for education, mental health, crime prevention, protecting our environment strong, and robust economic opportunities,” said Congressman Carter.

Congressman Carter may have his list of accomplishments, but Lux says the folks he’s spoken to only care about three things.

“Crime, inflation, and energy costs. I don’t know how they can say that they’ve done anything good. We’re at the bottom of every metric. New Orleans is not the murder capital of America. How do you say I’ve done a good job?” said Lux.

“We’ve literally sent billions of dollars, real money, with the intent that local governments will use that money to push back against crime. Some communities have done a better job than others,” Congressman Carter said in response.

Lux may have his heart in the race, but political analyst Jim Engster says it likely will not be enough.

“This is not a race that has any competitive aspects to it. It’s a Democratic district. It’s been jerrymandered to protect the incumbent. Troy Carter has been there for a few years, he’s relatively popular, and he’s running against a candidate that’s not well-known, has very little money, and is a Republican in a blue sea,” Engster explained.

The polls open at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8:00 p.m.

