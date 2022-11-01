Car hits school bus with kids on it; no students injured, police say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A school bus full of kids was hit by a car but none of the students on the bus suffered injuries, according to the Central Police Department.

Police said it happened on Forest Grove Road in Central, which is not far from Wax Road and Beaver Bayou, a little before 4 p.m.

No other details were available.

