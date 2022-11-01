Facebook
Car hits school bus with kids on it; no students injured, police say

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A school bus full of kids was hit by a car but none of the students on the bus suffered injuries, according to the Central Police Department.

Police said it happened on Forest Grove Road in Central, which is not far from Wax Road and Beaver Bayou, a little before 4 p.m.

No other details were available.

