BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo offering free day for veterans, military members

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo (Source: WAFB)
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans and active military members will be allowed free admission to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo on Saturday, Nov. 5.

A spokeswoman said the zoo wants to honor members of the military and their families. Up to five guests will also be allowed in the zoo for free.

The gates to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will open at 9:30 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.

You must have a valid military ID at the gate to get free admission.

According to the zoo spokeswoman, a new bobcat exhibit will also open on Saturday, Nov. 5. It was built in-house by BREC’s Project and Engineering Department.

