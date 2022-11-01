Facebook
All eyes on Jayden Daniels for matchup against Alabama

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to prove they are way ahead of schedule under first-year head Brian Kelly, while Alabama is trying to stay in the national championship hunt.

Many are wondering what kind of game LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will play for the Tigers against the Crimson Tide defense.

On the season, he is 165-of-236 for 1,812 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has only thrown one interception. He has also run the ball 113 times for 524 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kelly will likely have much better teams than this one at LSU, but it will be interesting to see him go head-to-head against Saban with more weapons than he had at Notre Dame.

