3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say

Jacoreyon Weatherall, Cooper Guidry.
Jacoreyon Weatherall, Cooper Guidry.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following is a press release from Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office:

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’

In custody:

>Juvenile, 17 (Sunset, LA)

*Transported to Juvenile Detention Center on one charge of Attempted Armed Robbery

Currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center:

Cooper Guidry, 18 (Sunset, LA)

>Attempted Armed Robbery

Jacoreyon Weatherall, 18 (Vinton, LA)

>Attempted Armed Robbery

>Attempted Second Degree Murder

Visit Lpso.org & click on our ‘Inmate List’ to learn more.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

A photo of the juvenile suspect was not provided by law enforcement.

