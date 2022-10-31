St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church.

“It was an amazing & inspiring day at STM!” Father Michael Alello posted on Facebook. “I am beyond blessed to serve our community. Our newly renovated church was rededicated earlier today, and she overflowed with love and the Holy Spirit. There were many moving moments throughout the rite: the community flooding through the doors, the anointing of the new altar & walls, the incense rising & the blessed sacrament being placed in the new tabernacle for the first time. I took a few moments of quiet prayer in the church before I left, the smell of incense and chrism still filled the now quiet church. I can only imagine the countless lives that will be touched in this holy place for many years to come. #onestm.”

You can watch the full dedication mass here: https://www.facebook.com/padrehooch/videos/1151320735806071

