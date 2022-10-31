SMART LIVING: Finding the perfect side hustle

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts are sharing ideas for battling financial issues by taking on a side hustle.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a full-time job pays just a little more than $1,000 a week. However, side hustlers claim they can earn that and more.

Where’s the best place to start?

A company’s app or website hits the market, it must first be tested. You can make $10 to more than $125 for less than an hour of your time on the website UserTesting, and there’s no limit on how many you can test.

Other websites like JustAnswer offer users the chance to ask questions and get an answer from the right expert within minutes. An expert can expect to get paid anywhere from $18 to $50 per answer based on their field.

If you love to travel or know a popular location like the back of your hand, writing a personalized itinerary can fetch you some fast cash. Guide architects on the website Wild Bum charge anywhere from $25 to $150. The architects keep 75 percent of every sale.

If you like being social, managing a company’s social media pages can fetch you anywhere from $16 to $25 an hour.

On average, Americans with a side hustle job make just under $13 thousand a year from a side gig.

